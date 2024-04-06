‘Real Housewives of Orange County' alum Lauri Peterson's son Josh Waring dead at 35

Originally appeared on E! Online

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Lauri Peterson is in mourning.

The former reality star, an original cast member of the Bravo series, has shared that her son Josh Waring has died. He was 35.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Peterson wrote on Instagram April 6, alongside family photos of her son. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

The 63-year-old continued, "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."

Peterson, who had adopted her granddaughter as a baby more than a decade ago along with her husband George Peterson, did not reveal the cause of Waring's death. Her son had battled drug addiction and legal turmoil for years. His struggles were documented on the first couple of seasons of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which debuted in 2006. Lauri Peterson last appeared on the show in 2013.

Waring served time in prison several times. In 2020, he was released after spending four years behind bars after pleading guilty to felony assault with a firearm and leading police on a chase and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was originally charged with attempted murder for the 2016 shooting of a man outside a sober living home, the Orange County Register reported.

In 2022, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and other drug charges and was sentenced to two years in prison, with credit given for 106 days in custody, the City News Service said. Several months ago, he failed to report to his probation officer and a warrant was issued for his arrest in January. The following month, Waring was arrested on suspicion of punching a security guard at a hospital, the outlet reported. Jail records show he was released from custody in March.

"Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way," Lauri Peterson wrote in her Instagram post. "I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness."

In addition to his mom and daughter, Waring is also survived by sisters Ashley and Sophie.

"Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!" Lauri Peterson continued in her post. "I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom...Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring 12/20/88-3/31/24."