Reese Witherspoon says actress ended friendship over this faux pas

Originally appeared on E! Online

Reese Witherspoon has committed a big little blunder.

The Oscar winner shared she's no longer friends with an unnamed actress after mistakenly roasting her at an award show, saying that the social gaffe "literally haunts me" to this day.

"So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award," Witherspoon shared in an interview with People published Jan. 30. "But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her.”

Describing the event as "British," "elegant" and "classy," the 48-year-old said her joke about the actress' laser hair removal did not land well with the crowd. And though there were no cruel intentions behind the quip, Witherspoon revealed she and the award recipient have since fallen out.

"I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore," Witherspoon shared. "I think she doesn't like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad."

The Legally Blonde star added, "Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."

On the other hand, Witherspoon was a hit with the audience when she presented her "Big Little Lies" costar Nicole Kidman with an American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement award last year. At the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles, she put on quite an impressive impression of the Australian actress while praising Kidman's eye for talent.

"Most actors wait by the phone to be chosen by a director. But as an actor, Nicole has always been proactive. Even in her earliest work, she picks her directors," Witherspoon explained, before putting on an Australian accent to quote the fellow Oscar winner as saying, "But do you see that director? I mean, it's incredible. Reese, we must get her! We must!'"

As seen in the broadcast of the ceremony, Kidman and her husband Keith Urban broke out into laughter.

Continuing in her own voice, Witherspoon added at the time, "I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, OK! You call her first.' And I'll be on the phone and I'll just be like, 'Yeah, I'm in.'"