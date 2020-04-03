Reese Witherspoon’s Label Draper James Is Giving Free Dresses to Teachers

Reese Witherspoon wants teachers around the country to know how much she appreciates them.

The Oscar winner's clothing brand, Draper James, is giving away free dresses to teachers across the United States as a show of gratitude for all of the extra work they're doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers," the mother of three said in a statement.

"During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids," she said. "Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

Teachers can fill out a form with their contact information and a photo of their school ID starting Thursday until this Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. EST, according to the news release. Eligible teachers will then receive an email on April 7 with details on how to receive their free dress.

Dresses listed on the Draper James website appear to start at a $78 price point. The company did not say which styles would be available to teachers.

Witherspoon's sweet gesture is just the latest from fashion and beauty companies that are stepping up to show their appreciation to essential workers during the pandemic. Medical workers are being offered everything from free shoes to wedding dresses.

