Remember ‘The Golden Palace'? ‘Golden Girls' Spinoff Is Coming to Hulu

“Golden Girls” fans are about to get a treat in the form of a spinoff of the classic sitcom — but while the series will be a new addition to one streaming service, it’s not actually a new show.

On Thursday, Hulu announced that it will carry “The Golden Palace,” a 1992-93 sequel to “The Golden Girls” that only ran for a single season, in the new year.

We see you, @DonCheadle. 👀 The Golden Palace premieres January 10 on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/H1joPiwV0V — Hulu (@hulu) December 16, 2021

And yes, that is Don Cheadle, star of “Avengers: Endgame,” in the photo, alongside a few members of the original “Golden Girls” cast, as well another familiar face. In addition to leading ladies Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White, Cheadle is joined by funnyman Cheech Marin.

The plot of “The Golden Palace” picks up where the previous series ended, with Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) having left the other women for married life with her new partner, Lucas (Leslie Nielsen). In her absence, the other women move out of the Miami home they shared with her and find a solution better than heading off to Shady Pines.

The trio purchased a hotel run by a by-the-book manager (Cheadle) and a temperamental chef (Marin), where they become residents and proprietors.

Only 24 episodes of “The Golden Palace” exist, and Hulu is offering them up just in time to mark a special occasion.

Just one week after the show’s debut, White, who played Rose Nylund, will turn 100 years old.

