Ricarlo Flanagan of ‘Shameless' Dead at 40 After Contracting COVID-19

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a star. Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian and rapper, who was a semifinalist on "Last Comic Standing," died over the weekend after contracting coronavirus, his agent confirmed in a statement to Variety. According to the outlet, he was 40 at the time of his passing.

Flanagan's agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, said of the performer's passing, "Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed."

In 2013, Flanagan released his debut comedy album, "Man Law." Two years later, in 2015, he landed a spot as a semifinalist on the NBC comedy show, "Last Comic Standing." From there, the actor's career grew with recurring roles on shows including "Shameless" and the Disney+ show, "Walk the Prank."

Flanagan also had guest starring credits on countless other shows including "The Mick," "The Carmichael Show," "Insecure," "The Neighborhood," "Mad About You," "Kidding" and "Room 104." Just before his passing, Flanagan also landed his first film role in the thriller "Emily the Criminal," alongside actress Aubrey Plaza.

The actor also enjoyed a career as a rapper, releasing three albums under the moniker Father Flanagan, including his 2010 album, "Death of Davinchi," "An Opus Inspired by Andre Martin" (released in 2019) and "Hope Your Proud," released last year. His fourth album, "Both Sides of the Brain," was reportedly scheduled for release on Oct. 13.

Flanagan's loved ones have since set up a GoFundMe page to assist with his untimely passing.

"The news of a loved one's death is never something easy to hear, let alone if you are far away from the individual," reads the GoFundMe's description. "Our dear friend has suddenly passed away and sadly was far from his family. Ricarlo Flanagan was a loving son, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend with many amazing talents. He brought laughter to every room he walked in. We would like to get him home to his family in Cleveland, Ohio, so his family can put him to rest. We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Flanagan tweeted about contracting COVID on Oct. 1 writing, "This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody."