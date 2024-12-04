Rihanna shares why she's proud of ‘baby daddy' A$AP Rocky

Originally appeared on E! Online

Rihanna knows A$AP Rocky is a fashion killa.

The "Needed Me" singer shared that she's especially proud of the rapper — with whom she shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 16 months — when it comes to his impact on style.

"He’s always influenced the fashion game," Rihanna told reporters at the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Dec. 4. "He’s always had a unique sense of style that I think designers have honed in on and actually use as inspiration for collections."

And while she's taken note of his taste-making skills, the Fenty Beauty founder, 36, feels like Rocky has "never gotten the amount of credit that he deserves." In fact, that's why she was excited to celebrate him at the Shoe Oscars event, where he was honored for his recent sneaker collection with Puma.

"Being here tonight, it just feels great to see him achieve something that we always knew that he was a part of and influenced," she explained in the interview, airing Dec. 5 on E! News. "And I’m proud to be here by his side. It’s a big deal."

The "Work" singer added, "I left my kids to be here. I’m super proud of their dad. That’s my baby daddy."

This isn't the first time Rihanna and Rocky — who went public with their relationship in December 2020 — have enjoyed a parents' night out this holiday season. Earlier this week, the couple turned heads by making a rare joint red carpet appearance at the 2024 Fashion Awards.

But of course, the duo will return to spending quality time with their little ones soon enough. After all, the holidays are coming up and RiRi insisted their family of four will all be together.

"We’re still figuring out where that’s gonna be," the Grammy winner shared. "Whether that’s gonna be East Coast, West Coast, Barbados — we don’t know. But we know we’re gonna be together."

—Reporting by Ashley Bellman