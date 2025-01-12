Riley Keough honors mom Lisa Marie Presley 2 years after her death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Riley Keough is looking back at her fondest memories with her mom Lisa Marie Presley.

Two years after the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley died at the age of 54, her eldest daughter shared a throwback photo from a FaceTime call between the two to her Instagram Stories Jan. 12. Alongside the snap of the pair seen smiling during their conversation, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star added a heart emoji.

Lisa Marie Presley's brother Navarone Garcia (who Priscilla welcomed with ex Marco Garibaldi) also shared a throwback photo of himself alongside his sister, noting that he "can’t believe it’s been 2 years."

"Sending love and thinking of you today," he wrote in his Jan. 12 Instagram post. "People seem to love to judge or have an opinion on our relationship but I do truly miss the good times we had. When things were harmonious things were great."

"It's unfortunate that I even have to bring up the unharmonious times," the musician continued, "but ya know somebody’s gonna say something negative (and probably still will anyway) about something I said one time … but anyway. I love you and miss you sis. Much love."

The reflective messages come exactly two years after Lisa Marie Presley — who also shared 16-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood with ex Michael Lockwood, as well as son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020, with ex-husband Danny Keough — died in January 2023 after suffering a small bowel obstruction following bariatric surgery.

The family's tributes also come three months after the "Sinking In" singer's memoir was released posthumously, with the help of her daughter Keough.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," the "American Honey" actress shared in a press release last January. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

As Keough noted, "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest. In doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

