Russia-Ukraine War

Roger Waters Cancels Poland Shows After Russia-Ukraine War Remarks

Waters' manager did not give an official reason for the cancellations, but the Pink Floyd rocker said recently that "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine set their country on the path to war

FILE - Roger Waters
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason," Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets.

The website for Waters' “This Is Not a Drill” concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician's stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Waters has also criticized NATO, accusing it of provoking Russia.

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

post malone 9 hours ago

Post Malone Postpones Saturday's Concert at TD Garden: ‘I Feel Terrible. I Love You Boston'

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussiaUkrainePolandPink Floyd
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us