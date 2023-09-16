Celebrity News

Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations against him

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual

An Evening with Russell Brand at Esquire Townhouse with Dior
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

British comedian and actor Russell Brand is denying allegations of sexual assault against him published as a result of a joint investigation published Saturday by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. He said he received "extremely disturbing" communications from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper "listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Brand said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An attorney for Brand declined to comment on the allegations.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us