Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig announced as upcoming ‘SNL' hosts

Ryan Gosling, Kristen Wiig and Ramy Youssef are making their way to Studio 8H.

The three stars are set to host upcoming episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in March and April, NBC announced on March 13.

Youssef will make his “SNL” debut on March 30 to promote his upcoming HBO stand-up special, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings.” Travis Scott will be the musical guest, marking his second time as a performer.

Wiig will return to “SNL” for the fifth time on April 6. The actor and comedian is promoting her upcoming AppleTV+ series "Palm Royale." British singer Raye will take the stage for her first appearance as musical guest.

And lastly, following his spectacular "I'm Just Ken" performance at the Oscars, Gosling will host for the third time on April 13. Also appearing as a musical guest for a third time during this episode is Chris Stapleton.

Gosling can next be seen in the action-adventure film "The Fall Guy."

The news comes after Josh Brolin hosted the March 9 episode with musical guest Ariana Grande.

"Saturday Night Live" returned with its first episode of 2024 when "Saltburn" and "Priscilla" star Jacob Elordi hosted the Jan. 20 episode. He was joined by musical guest Reneé Rapp, who can be seen in the new "Mean Girls" film.

Read more for a list of “SNL” hosts and musical guests announced so far for Season 49.

A complete list of ‘SNL’ Season 49 hosts so far:

April 13: Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling will host the show for a third time on April 13. "The Fall Guy" star will have Chris Stapleton as his musical guest.

April 6: Kristen Wiig

Former "SNL" cast member Kristen Wiig returns to Studio 8H to host "SNL" for the fifth time on April 6. British singer Raye makes her debut as musical guest.

March 30: Ramy Youssef

"Poor Things" actor and comedian Ramy Youssef will make his "SNL" hosting debut on March 30 with Travis Scott as the musical guest.

March 9: Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin hosted for the third time on March 9. Ariana Grande was the episode's musical guest.

March 2: Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney made her "SNL" hosting debut on March 2. She was joined by musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Feb. 24: Shane Gillis

Comedian Shane Gillis hosted the Feb. 24 episode, with musical guest 21 Savage.

Feb. 3: Ayo Edebiri

"SNL" aired a new episode featuring Ayo Edebiri on Feb. 3. Jennifer Lopez was the musical guest.

Jan. 27: Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson hosted "SNL" for the second time on Jan. 27. Justin Timberlake joined her as the episode's musical guest.

Jan. 20: Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi hosted the Jan. 20 episode of "SNL" with musical guest Reneé Rapp.

Dec. 16: Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon made her "SNL" hosting debut on Dec. 16. Billie Eilish was the musical guest.

Dec. 9: Adam Driver

Adam Driver hosted for the fourth time on Dec. 9. The episode featured Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest.

Dec. 2: Emma Stone

The "Curse" star Emma Stone hosted on Dec. 2, marking the fifth time she's hosted the show. Stone joined the ranks of celebs like Alec Baldwin, Will Ferrell, Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, Bill Murray and others who have hosted five times or more. Noah Kahan served as the musical guest.

Nov. 18: Jason Momoa

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" star Jason Momoa hosted for the second time on Nov. 18, with Tate McRae making her musical guest debut.

Nov. 11: Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet, the star of "Wonka," hosted on Nov. 11 with musical guest Boygenius.

Oct. 28: Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze was booked to host alongside musical guest Foo Fighters. The episode paid tribute to Matthew Perry following news of the "Friends" star's death.

Oct. 22: Bad Bunny

Singer Bad Bunny pulled double duty to host and perform new music.

Oct. 14: Pete Davidson

Former “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson hosted the premiere episode with musical guest Ice Spice. In case you missed it, Davidson opened with an emotional message, parodied “I’m Just Ken” from the “Barbie” movie, and welcomed a pair of extra famous surprise guests (hint: it’s a pop star and a football player).

