Ryan Reynolds Casts Nick Cannon for ‘Vasectomy Cocktail' Ad: ‘Lord Knows I Need One'

Nick Cannon says he could really use a vasectomy.

The prolific parent, who is expecting his eighth child with a fifth woman, stars in a new Father’s Day commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ company Aviation American Gin, in which he makes a drink called, yes, the Vasectomy.

In the ad, which Cannon and Reynolds both posted, Cannon pokes fun at parenthood while mixing the cocktail together.

“It’s almost Father’s Day and the one and only Ryan Reynolds asked me to help us all celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, the Vasectomy. Lord knows I need one,” he deadpanned.

The “Masked Singer” host, 41, then explains how to make it, while dropping subtle jokes about how tough it can be to parent.

“First, fill a tall glass of ice,” he said, as some of the ice missed the glass. “The way children fill our lives with so much joy.”

He continued to whip up the drink while dropping jokes.

“Pour in three ounces of tonic. So bubbly,” he said as the liquid sprayed everywhere. “Just like I feel everyday I wake up after a long full night’s sleep.”

After he finishes making the Vasectomy, Reynolds, who plugged the drink in a viral Father’s Day ad last year, joined Cannon.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick. I have three kids,” he said before taking a sip.

“I have eight,” Cannon said, prompting Reynolds to do a classic spit take before he asked for a hug.

“No wonder you have eight kids. You smell amazing,” he said.

Cannon has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with ex-wife Mariah Carey; son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who will turn 1 on June 14, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Zen with Alyssa Scott, who they announced died last December from a malignant brain tumor at five months old. His eighth child will be his first with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon has poked fun at himself for his procreating proclivity. Despite that, he has said he is a visible presence in his children’s lives.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health on June 3. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff.

"And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up. All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

