Ryan Reynolds celebrates Emmys with ‘Instagram boyfriend' Blake Lively

Originally appeared on E! Online

Another day, another reason to love Ryan Reynolds.

The "Deadpool" star had quite a celebratory weekend as his FX docuseries, "Welcome to Wrexham," won several awards at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys on Jan. 7.

To celebrate, Reynolds took to his IG stories, sharing a hilarious photo taken by wife, Blake Lively, captioned, "photo: my instagram boyfriend."

In the image, the actor can be seen clutching his "Deadpool" helmet, while donning a three-piece suit and, most importantly, a pair of comfy house slippers.

Nothing the slippers he added, "F--- it. They won't see below the waist."

The "Instagram boyfriend" in question, Lively, can be seen reflected in the mirror behind her husband, grinning from ear to ear.

This isn't the first time Lively has been the Instagram boyfriend, nor will it likely be the last. Lively and Reynolds, who share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose birth they revealed in February 2023, are no strangers to poking fun at each other on social media. The actor even gets his wife's friends, like BFF Taylor Swift, in on the action.

"Welcome to Wrexham" picked up five Emmys, including for cinematography, editing, directing, sound mixing and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney are co-owners of the Welsh soccer club, Wrexham A.F.C, and are both executive producers on the docuseries.

The pair later posted an acceptance speech for the award on Instagram, which shows Reynolds as "Deadpool," interrupting McElhenney.

"Mr. Lively couldn't be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf," the Marvel actor said. "I'd also like to thank the Academy, for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities."