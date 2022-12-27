Ryan Seacrest Applauds CNN's Reduced-Alcohol NYE Broadcast One Year After Andy Cohen Diss

Ryan Seacrest is raising a glass toward keeping things sober.

The media personality weighed in on CNN's decision to reduce alcohol consumption during the network's annual New Year's Eve broadcast, which has made waves for its booze-induced memorable moments. This includes last year when co-host Andy Cohen dissed Seacrest—who hosts "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC—while on air.

The remark came after Journey took the stage during the ABC show, with Cohen referring to them as "Ryan Seacrest's group of losers that are performing behind us," The "Watch What Happens Live" host added, "I mean, with all due [respect], if you've been watching ABC tonight, you've seen nothing. I'm sorry."

Responding to CNN's change, which the network first revealed in November, Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly Dec. 26. that he doesn't "advocate drinking when one is on the air."

"I don't know how that started as a tradition," he continued, "but it's probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN."

Seacrest, who didn't publicly comment on Cohen's dig at the time, also shared his own thoughts on CNN's show—which is hosted by Anderson Cooper alongside Cohen—as well as last year's booze-induced thoughts on his New Year's show. (Cohen has since said he regrets his "stupid and drunk" behavior.)

"There's some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there's a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it's probably a good idea. Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more," Seacrest noted. "But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I'm sure from the alcohol because, I don't think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren't drinking."

As for ABC, Seacrest teased that the crew is still down to party—and he might even send over some goodies to his pals at CNN.

"But, you know, I think our show's a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning," he said. "Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they're on the air."