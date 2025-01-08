SAG Awards nominations are here! See the full list of nominees for 2025

Nominations for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Jan. 8.

Joey King and Cooper Koch were scheduled to read the nominations in-person at a live event on Jan. 8, as is typical of many awards shows, but that plan was canceled due to the wildfires in Los Angeles, prompting SAG to reveal the nominees via press release and on its website.

“Emilia Pérez,” “Wicked” and “Conclave” were among the movies nominated, while “Shōgun” and “Abbott Elementary” received recognition on the TV side.

Two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda will also be honored with the life achievement award at the ceremony.

Kristen Bell — herself a nominee for "Nobody Wants This" — will host the SAG Awards, which will stream live Feb. 23 on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

Read the list of nominees below.

Film

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

"A Complete Unknown"

"Anora"

"Conclave"

“Emilia Pérez”

"Wicked"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, "The Last Showgirl"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked"

Karla Sofia Gascon, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, "Anora"

Demi Moore, "The Substance"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, "The Brutalist"

Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"

Daniel Craig, "Queer"

Colman Domingo, "Sing Sing"

Ralph Fiennes, "Conclave"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Last Showgirl"

Danielle Deadwyler, "The Piano Lesson"

Ariana Grande, "Wicked"

Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, "Wicked"

Yura Borisov, "Anora"

Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"

Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"

Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice"

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

"Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Dune: Part Two"

"The Fall Guy"

"Gladiator II"

"Wicked"

Television

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"Bridgerton"

"The Day of the Jackal"

"The Diplomat"

“Shōgun”

"Slow Horses"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Nicola Coughlan, "Bridgerton"

Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Day of the Jackal"

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, "The Great Lillian Hall"

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Colin Ferrell, "The Penguin"

Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

Kevin Kline, "Disclaimer"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

"The Boys"

"Fallout"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Penguin"

“Shōgun”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: