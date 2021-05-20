Salma Hayek Recalls Near-Fatal Battle With Coronavirus

Salma Hayek almost died of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that the 54-year-old star of the upcoming thriller "House of Gucci" revealed that she spent most of 2020 recovering from a near-fatal case of COVID-19. The trade outlet said Hayek, a married mother of 13-year-old daughter Valentina, quarantined in a room in her house for about seven weeks and was even put on oxygen at one point.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," she told Variety in a Zoom interview. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

While keeping her diagnosis private, Hayek posted on social media in November a video montage showing her getting tested for the coronavirus several times.

Hayek still suffers side effects from COVID-19. Variety said she still hasn't fully regained her energy since her diagnosis. However, she recently returned to work to film the movie "House of Gucci," which is inspired by a true story. The actress plays Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), dubbed the Black Widow and who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire.

"House of Gucci" Cast vs. Real Life

"House of Gucci" is set for release this fall.

Meanwhile, you can also catch Hayek in the movie "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," which she shot in 2019. It will be released on June 16.

Hayek's other pre-pandemic project, Marvel's "Eternals," will be released in November.