Saoirse Ronan shares rare insight into relationship with husband Jack Lowden

Originally appeared on E! Online

Saoirse Ronan is sharing a dispatch about her marriage.

The Irish actress, who wed her "Mary Queen of Scots" costar Jack Lowden in July, gave some rare insight into her relationship on the heels of the couple working together again on co-producing "The Outrun," which Ronan stars in.

"Jack is a lot calmer than I am. He’s my voice of reason," the "Lady Bird" actress, 30, told USA Today. "But as a duo, we’ve both been on film sets our whole lives, so we have an appreciation of what we’re asking actors to do. We always want them to feel safe."

The four-time Oscar nominee added that she and Lowden, 34, are hoping to work together on bringing more scripts to the big screen together, with a special focus on projects set in the "Dunkirk" actor's native Scotland.

As for appearing together on screen again? While Ronan revealed that her husband has been hesitant for them to do so — the first and only time they've done so was in 2018's "Mary Queen of Scots," which is how they met — but she recently swayed him into considering it.

Saoirse Ronan talks about working with Meryl Streep on "Little Women" and why she hates going out Christmas shopping.

"Jack didn't want to for a long time, but I've now convinced him that's a great idea," she revealed. "I’d really like to do something together on stage."

While both stars tend to be private about their relationship, they did recently make their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2024 Emmy Awards Sept. 15.

Ronan was there to support Lowden, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on "Slow Horses."

And the support goes both ways with the newlyweds, as Lowden couldn't help but gush about his wife's acting talent during a recent interview.

“My first love is actors,” he told i Newspaper last year of Ronan's performance in "The Outrun." “And when you’re given a Ferrari like her, it’s all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don’t make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It’s a dreadful analogy but they’re like gold dust, good actors."

He added, "When there’s someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we.”

As for what the couple thinks about the public's interest in their romance? They know it comes with the territory.

“I’m not an idiot,” Lowden said. “Her and I don’t find that odd. We’re hugely appreciative of the level of scrutiny we have....We’re treated well but we don’t seek it either."

Plus, he explained, there are other celebrities who "have got it far worse."

"It’s also obviously of our own making," he added. "As long as we’ve got each other, we’re alright with any of that.”