‘Saturday Night Live' taps comedian-actor Bill Burr and Charli XCX as hosts for after the election

Comedian-actor Bill Burr will host the first post-election “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest guitarist, producer and vocalist Mk.gee. Charli XCX is also coming up.

Burr, on tour with his “Bill Burr Live” show and who will join Kieran Culkin and Bob Odenkirk on Broadway this spring in a revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” makes his second appearance as host on Nov. 9.

Charli XCX will do double duty on Nov. 16 in her first appearance as “SNL” host and third appearance as musical guest. She's fresh off the hit album “Brat” and two connected albums.

Mk.gee will perform as a musical guest for the first time. He is on a world tour promoting his debut album, “Two Star & The Dream Police.”

Ariana Grande is embracing her inner “theater kid” as “Saturday Night Live’s” latest host. The singer hosted the show on Oct. 12, where she was joined by Stevie Nicks who was the evening’s musical guest.

“SNL” returns Nov. 2 with already announced host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

The 50th season has featured Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.