Scarlett Johansson reacts to Brittany Mahomes going out 6 days postpartum: ‘I was staring into the abyss'

Not every mom has the same postpartum experience.

On one hand, you have Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who rallied just six days after giving birth to attend her husband's playoff game on Jan. 19.

On the other hand, you have Scarlett Johansson.

“The Avengers” star, who spent the morning of Jan. 21 in Studio 1A as a guest co-host on “TODAY with Jenna & Friends,” seemed surprised that Mahomes felt well enough to get out of bed.

A mom of two kids — daughter Rose, 10, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, 3, who she is raising with husband Colin Jost — Johansson doesn't tend to discuss motherhood often, but she commiserated about the often-harrowing postpartum days with Jenna Bush Hager.

“How is she upright?” Johannson joked as an image of Brittany Mahomes in full hair and makeup flashed across the screen.

“She said her glam squad brought her back to life and made her feel human,” Jenna said, referring to an Instagram story Mahomes posted. Then she turned to Johannson and said, “What were you doing?”

“Six days after I had a baby, somebody told me that beer would help bring in your milk or whatever it is,” Johannson said. “So I think I had a giant Guinness and a huge bowl of puffed Cheetos, and I was staring into the abyss, like, ‘What have I done?’”

Jenna laughed about her own postpartum phase because due to “some hormone stuff acting up,” she was “crying in a ball” and “sort of taking it all out on one person.”

Who was that one person? Jenna's husband, Henry Hager, of course.

Johannson reminded everyone that they should give new moms grace — including the moms themselves — adding that she developed tennis elbow because she carried her newborn in one position and didn’t know how to put “it” down.

“What does it sit on? Will it roll off?” she asked.

“You don’t know anything!” said Jenna.

Johannson joked that as new moms go through the checklist of emotional wellness from the hospital, “You go, ‘OK, yeah. I’m fine. I’m fine. I’m fine.’ And then you get home and it’s like, ‘I’m not fine.’”

“But you know what?” Jenna said. “Brittany Mahomes was fine.”

