‘Schitt's Creek' Actor Eugene Levy next in line to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor Eugene Levy will be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star next week.

Levy will receive his star in the category of Television on Friday, March 8 at 11:30 a.m. at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard. He will be joined by emcee Steve Nissen and actresses Catherine O’Hara and Sarah Levy as speakers.

“We are very excited to welcome Eugene Levy to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.“His professionalism and genuine passion for his work have garnered him the respect and admiration of his peers, and of course his millions of fans!”

Levy’s latest project is “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” on Apple TV+. He is the host and executive producer of a non-scripted series that documents his visit to famous destinations, as he forms friendships and uncovers local hidden gems. The series is currently in its second season, which premieres on March 8.

The comedy hit “Schitt’s Creek” won him two Emmys for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series. The series, which ran for 6 seasons, first aired on CBC Television in 2015 and was co-created by his son, Daniel Levy.

Levy’s career started on the set of Second City Television, a Canadian sketch comedy series that ran from 1976 to 1984. SCT featured actors such as John Candy, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and more. His comedic reputation came from box office successes such as the “American Pie” franchise, “Bringing Down The House”, “Cheaper By the Dozen” and “Father Of The Bride II”.

The ceremony can be streamed live on the official website.