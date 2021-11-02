‘Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy to Launch Reality Cooking Series on HBO Max

Emmy-winning actor and showrunner Dan Levy is launching a new reality cooking competition with HBO Max.

Levy, best known for his hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” will be both the host and creator of “The Big Brunch,” HBO Max said in a press release on Monday.

Competitors will fight for a “life altering prize” while working to “redefine what it means to dine between 11am and 3pm."

“Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level,” Levy said in a statement. “I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight.”

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey called Levy “no better foodie” to collaborate with in an effort to “find undiscovered voices.”

“What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu,” Aubrey said.

“The Big Brunch” is the streaming platform's second foray into food-centered reality television with a big name celebrity since its rollout last year. It also serves as the home of “Selena + Chef” with actor and singer Selena Gomez.

The show, which just premiered its third season last week, centers around Gomez learning to cook new recipes with world-renowned chefs through video conferencing in her home. Chefs who participate are each given $10,000 to the charity of their choice at the end of the episode.

Levy said in a tweet that a casting notice is "coming very soon." No news yet on whether or not Levy has learned to fold in the cheese.

