Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' baby oil was allegedly laced with date rape drug

The allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs continue to mount.

While the rapper has been in jail since his September arrest — facing charges of sex trafficking, prostitution and racketeering, to which he’s plead not guilty — additional victims have come forward alleging they were sexually assaulted by Combs.

And in a recent slew of filings obtained by E! News, one plaintiff — identified as Jane Doe in the docs — alleges the baby oil found in Combs’ house was laced with Rohypnol or GHB, which are often referred to as the date rape drug.

“Combs particularly fancied the use of the popular date-rape drug Rohypnol, or GHB,” the Oct. 14 filing alleges, “to commit heinous non-consensual acts of sexual violence and rape against countless victims.”

The lawsuit references the allegations against Combs of “dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils” and claims these lubricants were laced with GHB “so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to take advantage of, exploit, and assault him or her.”

But the 54-year-old’s use of GHB was allegedly not limited to the baby oil — of which authorities say they seized 1000 bottles of while executing search warrants on Combs’ home in September. According to the filing, the drug could also be found in beverages at his events.

“Combs often would secretly use the drug in an alcoholic beverage served at his parties,” the filing adds, “typically in a seemingly innocent glass of champagne or a ‘lemon drop.’ Partygoers were forced to consume the alcoholic beverage, containing GHB, either prior to entering or while at Combs’ party.”

Jane Doe’s civil suit was one of five new filings against Combs. The complaints were made on behalf of three men and two women, all of whom remained anonymous, and included allegations against Combs spanning from 1995 to 2021.

Among the claims within the filings were allegations of sexual assault and rape, including one claim from a female victim that accused Combs of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room when she was 19 years old.

E! News reached out to Combs’ legal team at the time of these filings but did not hear back.

The lawyer behind the filings, Tony Buzbee — who previously said he was representing 120 accusers of Combs — spoke to the influx of claims he’s received and plans to file in the coming weeks.

"We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done," Buzbee said on Instagram Oct. 14. "We expect to be filing many more cases over the next several weeks naming Mr. Combs and others as defendants as we continue to gather evidence and prepare the filings."

The attorney also provided insight as to why so many alleged victims may have chosen now to come forward against Combs, who is set to begin his trial on May 5.

"I think the indictment and the arrest kind of gave people a little more comfort that they had more safety and support to step forward," he told Law & Crime earlier this month. "When I made an announcement that I was going to pursue this case, the floodgates really opened. In a 10-day period, we got 3,200 calls and then from the press conference we had yesterday, we had 12,000 calls in about 24 hours."

Meanwhile, Combs’ legal team previously issued a blanket denial of culpability against existing and future allegations of sexual assault.

"He cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus," one of his attorneys Erica Wolff told E! News in an Oct. 1 statement. "That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

“He looks forward to proving his innocence,” Wolff continued, “and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

he federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs is scheduled to start May 5, a judge in New York declared on Thursday.