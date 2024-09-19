Sean ‘Diddy' Combs didn't act alone, network of employees may also be prosecuted

Sean “Diddy” Combs didn't act alone on crimes that include bribery, making threats, and sex trafficking, according to Federal prosecutors.

Authorities allege Combs' had plenty of help, and what comes next is the possible prosecution of an entire network of the rap mogul's employees.

According to Combs' indictment on federal charges of sex trafficking, threatening and abusing women who were part of his “freak-offs,” or sex parties, the rap mogul used certain employees to carry out and facilitate his actions.

Employees range from security, household staff, personal assistants and high-ranking supervisors.

Former federal prosecutor Manny Medrano says some of the employees will likely make deals to testify against Combs — but others will be criminally charged.

Medrano said who gets prosecuted and who doesn’t depends on whether they’re considered a “high level” or “low level” enabler.

“A low level would be let's just say the housekeeper who picked up after one of the sex parties but a high level enabler would be someone who lured the women to come into the sex parties,” said Medrano.

The indictment says some employees helped Combs’ get drugs for the parties, made travel arrangements to lure victims, and got cash to pay sex workers to participate.

Medrano says it’s likely Combs’ wasn’t the only famous face in the room.

U.S. attorney Damian Williams detailed the charges against Sean “Diddy” Combs during a press conference on Tuesday, which allege Combs engaged in sex trafficking, arson and racketeering. Williams also outlined findings from multiple property searches, including the seizure of videos of the alleged abuse, AR-style weapons and more than 1,000 bottles of personal lubricant.

"I have no doubt that perhaps there are some other high-level celebrities high profile individuals in those parties participated in them," said Medrano.

Combs’ defense attorney will likely argue no one was forced to do anything, according to Medrano.

"The key defense for Combs will be did the women participate voluntarily and consensually, or were they forced. If they were forced, Combs will likely spend the rest of his life in federal prison," said Medrano.