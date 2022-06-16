See Ana de Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's ‘Blonde'

It's Ana de Armas like you've never seen her before.

On June 16, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming film "Blonde," starring the actress as Marilyn Monroe. De Armas, a natural brunette, sports the late Hollywood icon's trademark platinum blond hairstyle.

The trailer also shows de Armas re-enacting Monroe's most iconic movie scenes, like wearing a white halter dress, with air from a subway vent sending her skirt billowing above her knees. Another features her as the late star in her strapless pink gown, singing "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" onstage in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes."

The new film is based on Joyce Carol Oates' historical fiction novel and also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

"Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe," Netflix's synopsis notes. "Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life."

And while some like it hot, de Armas likes it as a challenge, calling the role "the most intense work" she's ever done.

"It took me a year to prepare for that," she told Entertainment Weekly in April. "Research and accent and everything you can imagine."

But it was all worth it. "It was the most beautiful thing I've ever done," the 34-year-old raved. "Can't wait for it to come out."

After all, it will be like nothing fans have seen before, according to director Andrew Dominik.

"The whole idea of Blonde was to detail a childhood drama and then show the way in which that drama splits the adults into a public and private self," he told Collider. "And how the adult sees the world through the lens of that childhood drama, and it's sort of a story of a person whose rational picture of the world as being overwhelmed by her unconscious, and it uses the iconography of Marilyn Monroe."

"Blonde," rated NC-17 for sexual content, will be released on Netflix on Sept. 23.