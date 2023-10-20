See Bad Bunny give a cheeky nod to Kendall Jenner in SNL promo

This article originally appeared on E! Online

Live from New York, it's Bad Bunny.

As he prepares to pull double duty as host and musical guest of "Saturday Night Live," the Grammy winner starred in a video to promote the upcoming episode that featured a nod to Kendall Jenner.

The clip shows Bad Bunny appearing alongside SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. But as he introduces himself and she begins to ask a question, they're interrupted by a mosquito. The "Moscow Mule" artist steps in and squashes the insect — with the video being captioned "be careful."

Of course, the promo was a reference to a video Bad Bunny shared to his Instagram Stories in August in which he and Jenner appeared to be out on a hike and he told her, "Mami, be careful" before warning her about the mosquitos.

The social media video is just one of the many times the musician and "The Kardashians" star have been spotted together since they first sparked romance rumors in February. Over the past eight months, fans have seen them attend Milan Fashion Week, a Lakers game and a Met Gala after-party together. However, Jenner and Bad Bunny appear to enjoy chill outings too, such as grabbing a bite to eat, going horseback riding or vacationing with friends.

They've also shown support for the other's career — with the model cheering the singer on at Coachella earlier this year and him showing her 818 Tequila brand some love — and there's been speculation that Bad Bunny has made references to Jenner (as well as her ex Devin Booker) in some of his music.

And while the two have been seen packing on the PDA at Drake's concert and holding each other in a Gucci campaign, they've still remained tight-lipped on where they stand.

"I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in an interview published in June before reiterating this message when asked about his and Jenner's relationship status "That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Even though Jenner has also previously expressed her desire to keep her romances out of the public eye, the reality star has still shared her approach to relationships.

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," she told Harper's Bazaar in an August interview. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's OK. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."

Bad Bunny isn't afraid to show off his body, or his heart.