That's one way to make a splash on the red carpet.

During the BFI London Film Festival, all eyes were on Emma Corrin, who arrived at the premiere of their new film "My Policeman" wearing a campy creation designed to look like a plastic bag containing a goldfish.

The fishy frock hails from JW Anderson's spring 2023 collection and features a playful bubble shape, knotted one-shoulder detail and glossy finish. Corrin completed the carnival prize vibe with black open-toe mules and Cartier jewels.

On their Instagram, Corrin, 26, gave a closer look at the designer dress and dropped an iconic quote from the 1998 movie, "You've Got Mail."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"WHO BELONGS TO THIS FISH? (10 bucks if you guess the film)," they captioned the Oct. 15 post. "Huge thank you to LFF for having us premiere My Policeman here in London. Loved making this one, so much heart and a good reminder of what we've fought for and what we still have to fight for."

PHOTOS: Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Star Sightings

The "My Policeman" premiere is hardly the first time Corrin has made waves with their eclectic fashion choices.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, the actor donned a pale yellow ensemble that included a strapless gown, fitted bonnet and long fingerless gloves that showed off their long black nails. The vintage-inspired, custom Miu Miu outfit got social media users talking, with some fans noting that their hat gave off "swim cap" vibes.

Corrin also raised eyebrows at 2022 Olivier Awards in London, walking the red carpet in an orange patterned Loewe fall 2022 dress featuring faux balloon breasts.