See the Video: Dear Reader, ‘Bridgerton' Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Well this should be the talk of the ton.

On Christmas morning, Netflix dropped a video featuring the cast delivering the sweet news that "Bridgerton" will be back on March 25, 2022.

In the clip, the series' actors are handed a single sheet of paper as their eyes bulge out with excitement.

"Is that Whistledown?" asks Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in the series. "What's she got to say today, the cheeky little mistress."

Golda Rosheuvel, the show's Queen Charlotte, reveals the answer along with her co-stars, "Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. 'Bridgerton' returns March 25."

Nothing scandalous here. The happy news comes even as a surprise to the cast who gleefully state they "actually didn't know that!"

"She's always got the goss," laughs Bailey as co-star Luke Newtown (Colin Bridgerton) chimes in, "I'll text my mom!"

We bet the whole family is absolutely swooning at the news.

In season two, fans can expect Anthony to take center stage as he attempts to settle down and finally take his place at the head of the Bridgerton family. Of course, every Lord needs his Lady so romance is going to sizzle again in the keeping with the tradition of the novels when Simone Ashley of "Sex Education" pops up as his love interest.

"Bridgerton" comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

We cannot wait to get the scorching-hot English tea on March 25. Until then, check out the clip above and be sure to binge on season one before the 2022 premiere.