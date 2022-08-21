See The Wild Way Will Smith Returned To Social Media After Oscars Slap

Will Smith is officially back on the 'gram.

After teasing his return to social media, the actor shared a video of himself and his son Trey Smith, 29, facing off against a spider.

In the clip, posted to Instagram in the late hours of Aug. 20, the father-son duo notice that a huge tarantula was just a few feet away from them. "What in the hell," Will says while filming the video. "That is a big ass spider."

Someone else in the clip, presumably Trey, adds "that's a tarantula".

Will, 53, then laughs and shows his feet, commenting that he is standing up on a chair to be away from the ground on which the spider is walking. He captioned the video, "Posting this from a Holiday Inn."

Jamie Foxx commented on the post with three laughing/crying emojis while comedian Savvy Amusing wrote, "Yaw safely got that out good thing you seen it bro you would of been Peter Parker in the a.m."

"Red Table Talk" host Adrienne "Gam" Norris -- Will's mother-in-law -- also weighed in, commenting, "When y'all get thru, come get the one in my yard! Pls and thank you! Friggin jungle out here!!!!"

Just one day prior, Will seemed to test the social media waters by posting a video of a baby gorilla poking a large adult gorilla. In the clip, the baby gorilla nervously walks up to the adult gorilla and pokes its back before running away. The baby gorilla does again and the adult gorilla runs after him in anger.

The video was captioned, "Me trying to get back on social media."

Will's fans quickly took to the post's comments section, sharing their support. "We will welcome you back man!," commented one fan. "We've missed you! Everyone goes through s--t. You're human, just like the rest of us! COME BACK WILL!"

Another wrote, "We all make mistakes. C'mon back bro."

The "King Richard" star initially took a hiatus social media back in March after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. In the aftermath, Will resigned from the Academy and was banned from its events for the next 10 years. He also issued an online apology admitting his actions at the Oscars were "unacceptable and inexcusable," before going social media silent for four months.

Will then broke his online silence in July, posting a seven-minute long YouTube video saying he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions at the award show and admitted that his behavior was unacceptable.

"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he said. "There is no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults."

