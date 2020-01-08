Seeking a ‘Healthy Divorce’? Here’s What ‘Marriage Story’ Got Right (and Wrong)

Today is National Divorce Day, a peculiar “holiday” if ever there was one, but one that’s not exactly unprecedented given the surge of divorce filings this time of year.

“January has always been a busy time for us,” says Laura Wasser, a family law attorney in Los Angeles (who may or may not have been an inspiration for Laura Dern’s character in the Golden Globe-nominated “Marriage Story”). “I think people want to get through the holidays and start the new year making movement towards their next chapter.”

Divorce may be common (according to the American Psychological Association, between 40 and 50 percent of U.S marriages end in divorce), but it’s far from simple — and things can get really ugly (and insanely costly) fast; however, there are steps you can take to make the ordeal smoother. Wasser and other family law experts lent their top tips for embarking on a healthy divorce, and also shared their thoughts on where “Marriage Story” rang true, and where the film traded in fact for fiction.

Get educated before you even bring up divorce to your spouse

“Education is key, and should be your first step,” says Wasser. “A lot of people get married and they don't know the law in their state. There’s a lot of ‘coulda, shoulda, wouldas’ in that regard, and now [upon divorce], they’re learning the law in terms of support, child custody, division of assets, etc. It’s important to get all of that information as soon as you start thinking about divorce. Look at websites, listen to podcasts and connect with community.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com