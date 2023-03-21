Selena Gomez Becomes Most Followed Woman on Instagram With 400 Million Followers

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has many awards to her name, but now she’s added another feat to her already long list of accomplishments.

The entertainer has become the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, surpassing Kylie Jenner (who has 382 million followers) as the most-followed woman on the social media platform.

Gomez immediately took to Instagram and posted a photo dump of herself and her fans to celebrate the enormous achievement.

“Wish I could hug all 400 million of you,” she wrote.

Gomez's 400 million followers comes in the midst of her taking a social media break.

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking a break from social media:



“I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” pic.twitter.com/LxWbSpxThj — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 23, 2023

The 30-year-old star recently told Vanity Fair that she no longer has Instagram on her phone and that her team primarily posts for her on the app. Gomez said her break is due to the “specific and mean” comments that caused her anxiety.

“There are wonderful things about social media – connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually, that's filtered through [for me now],” Gomez said.

“I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

Despite the break, Gomez is still soaking in the major milestone. Behind Instagram's brand account (620 million followers), Gomez is third, trailing behind two soccer stars who hold the top two spots. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 564 million followers, while Lionel Messi has 444 million followers.