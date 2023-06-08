Selena Gomez hilariously flirts with soccer players because ‘The Heart Wants What It Wants'

Who says Selena Gomez's flirting game isn't perfect?

Certainly not the "Only Murders In The Building" actress, who hilariously filmed herself trying to score major goals in her dating life by capturing the attention of a few soccer players.

"I'm single," Gomez yells from the sidelines, unbeknownst to the soccer players who continue on with their match. She then adds, "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

The "Wolves" singer, who was bundled up for sporting event, captioned the June 8 TikTok, "The struggle man lol."

In the comments section, fans couldn't believe the athletes weren't wooed by Gomez's charm.

"Can you imagine playing soccer in hearing Selena Gomez saying this to you my absolute dream," one user wrote, while another added, "i can't believe these men didn't realize that was literally selena gomez like i would've ran over."

Gomez's relationship update comes nearly three months after social media users speculated that she and Zayn Malik enjoyed a dinner date in New York City, though any photos of the pair together haven't surfaced.

She was also briefly linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart in January, before writing in since-deleted Instagram Story, "I like being alone too much" along with the hashtag #iamsingle.

In fact, she's still searching for the right person following her splits from Justin Bieber and The Weeknd years ago. Back in March, Gomez lip-synced along to a TikTok audio that said, "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my gosh, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

But that doesn't mean she's given up, as she captioned the clip, "Still out here lookin for him lol."