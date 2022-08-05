Selena Gomez is still keeping it real as she looks toward the future--a future that includes starting a family.

In a new episode of the TaTaTu series "Giving Back Generation," released Aug. 5, the singer chats with host Raquelle Stevens and fellow pal Ashley Cook about her mental health journey and her dreams.

"I hope to be married and to be a mom," said Selena, who just celebrated her 30th birthday. "Eventually, I'm going to be tired of all of this, so I'm probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

The star added, "Keeping it real."

And Selena does so by living in the real world as much as possible. "The Only Murders in the Building" actress, who once had the largest number of followers on Instagram, said she continues to stay off the social media platform.

"If anybody knows me, I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other way," she said. "So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don't even know my password."

Selena continued, "But it's been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn't look at Instagram. So I don't know what you did or how you are and that's like real time that we can gain together."

The pop star said she also advises other people to try taking a social media break, telling them to "just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don't pay attention to it and really be present for what's around you." She added, "I think that's so crucial and a part of our mental health."

New episodes of "Giving Back Generation" will be streamed here weekly. With each new episode, autographed merchandise from the interviewees will be available in the Live Auctions on TaTaTu.

The star, who has been open about her mental health struggles, had said in April on "Good Morning America" that she has kept off the Internet completely for more than four years. On "Giving Back Generation," Selena said she does not think that social media is "bad," but that she knows she has "to be responsible for what I'm feeling and I need to take care of my emotions."

When it comes to leaning on friends for support, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Selena prefers to hear their voice. "At the end of the day," she said, "if I make a mistake or I feel like I'm going down a wrong path, mentally, it's really important for me to pick up the phone and call someone that I know and trust."