Selling Sunset Reveals What Harry Styles Left Behind in His Hollywood House

Emma Hernan is taking a look inside Harry's house.

The Selling Sunset realtor recently gave a glimpse inside her special listing: the former Hollywood Hills home of Harry Styles. And the property didn't come empty.

On the show's sixth season, which was released May 19 on Netflix, Emma told co-star Chrishell Stause that the "Fine Line" artist left behind a large amount of his wardrobe—specifically, shoes.

"He left a lot, like, hundreds of pairs of shoes. Like, heels," Emma said. "I think they're gone now."

When Chrishell, who recently announced her marriage to Australian singer G Flip, asked if Emma knew Harry's shoe size, Emma answered, "I don't know. I need to figure that out." She also mentioned that the shoes are no longer on the property.

Indoors, the duo showed the camera several parts of Harry's home, which the Grammy winner bought in 2016 for over $6 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Emma said the four-bedroom, six-bathroom property was "one of the most impressive, beautiful homes in the Hills."

The house includes a kitchen surrounded by outdoor greenery, an at-home workout area and a bedroom with stunning views.