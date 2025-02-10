Serena Williams' husband reacts to her halftime show appearance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Alexis Ohanian served up the perfect compliment following his wife’s Super Bowl Halftime Show presence.

After Serena Williams briefly appeared onstage at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans with Kendrick Lamar, her husband gave his own personal rating on X (formally known as Twitter) Feb. 9, writing, “Pretty fantastic halftime show.”

And the moment was big for the Grand Slam champion, who was seen dancing during the fellow California native’s halftime show.

Williams — who shares daughters Alexis Olympia, 7, and Adira, 16 months with the tech mogul — took the stage during Kendrick’s Drake diss track “Not Like Us,” where she appeared in a blue tennis skirt set as she hit her dance moves.

Following her cameo, the tennis star — who reportedly dated Drake — in 2015, celebrated her moment on the turf.

"Let's go Super Bowl halftime," Williams wrote on X alongside a clip of her getting photos taken. "I died a little!"

In a video, the 43-year-old quipped of her Crip Walk dance (which she infamously did during wins at the Olympics and Wimbledon), "Man, I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon. I would be fined!"

READ Super Bowl 2025: Kendrick Lamar Brings Out Drake's Ex Serena Williams During Halftime Performance

Prior to taking the stage, Williams previously joked about Lamar and Drake’s drama — which escalated to the OVO founder filing a lawsuit aimed at their label, Universal Music Group.

Philadelphia Eagles fans remove a traffic light pole, smash it and carry it across Market Street after winning their first championship since 2018.

“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar,” she said at the 2024 ESPY Awards in July. “He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re going to Forrest Gump him. Seats taken.”

ICYMI, Lamar — who recently racked up five Grammys for his diss track — made history as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. In addition to performing some of his biggest singles including, “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” and “DNA,” the 37-year-old was joined on stage by longtime collaborator SZA, and actor Samuel L. Jackson — who offered commentary as “Uncle Sam” throughout the performance.