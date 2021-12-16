‘Sex and the City' Star Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

A pair of women have accused "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in encounters they say occurred in 2004 and 2015.

Noth denied the accusations in a statement to NBC News on Thursday.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in the statement. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The women detailed the accusations to The Hollywood Reporter after they said attention to the recent reboot of "Sex and the City," called "And Just Like That...," brought up painful memories of incidents involving the 67-year-old actor.

THR reported that the women, identified by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, approached the magazine separately this year, in August and October, and do not know each other.

NBC News has not independently corroborated either woman's allegations.

The woman identified as Zoe, 40, told THR she met Noth as a 22-year-old in 2004 while working at a Los Angeles firm that dealt with celebrities.

She said Noth flirted with her and invited her and a friend to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment building.

After asking her to return a book to his apartment, Noth kissed her when she stepped through the door, she said, before pulling her toward him, taking off her shorts and bikini bottom and raping her from behind.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she told THR. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

Zoe said she went with a friend to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and told the staff that she had been assaulted, but did not tell two police officers who assaulted her because she feared she would lose her job by publicly accusing Noth. Cedars-Sinai told THR it does not have records going back to 2004 that could corroborate her visit.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that “the department is still looking into the nature of the report and trying to narrow down when, where, if it was filed.”

Zoe’s former boss told the magazine that she remembered Zoe calling her “in shock” and telling her that Noth attacked her.

Zoe also told THR that in 2006 she sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center. The clinical director of the center confirmed to THR that they treated her but would not address any further details.

The woman identified as Lily, 31, told THR she met Noth in 2015 while working at a New York City nightclub when she was 25 and he was 60.

She said Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson, 39, since 2012 and has two children, asked her out to dinner. The two met for drinks at an Italian restaurant featured in "Sex and the City" and later went to Noth's apartment in Greenwich Village.

Lily told THR that Noth kept trying to kiss her and then dropped his pants and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said he then had sex with her.

"We were in front of a mirror," she said. "I was kind of crying as it happened.”

A friend told THR that Lily called him in tears immediately afterward and said Noth had "pretty forcibly" had sex with her. The friend, identified as Alex, told the magazine Noth left a voicemail on Lily's phone the next day.

THR also said it had reviewed text messages between Noth and Lily.

In one, Noth allegedly wrote, "By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn’t quite sure how you felt."

Noth has been in the headlines since the release of "And Just Like That..." due to a major plot twist involving his character and its connection to a Peloton, which resulted in Noth filming a quick Peloton ad this past weekend.

Peloton deleted the ad from its social media on Thursday after the release of the explosive THR report. Actor Ryan Reynolds, who wrote and produced the spot while lending a voice-over to it, also appeared to have deleted the commercial from his Twitter account on Thursday.

Peloton said in a statement to CNBC, “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

