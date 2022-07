“Shahs of Sunset” star Mike Shouhed has been charged with 14 criminal counts, including domestic violence, battery and weapons charges in a case involving his fiancee.

Shouhed, 43, appeared on the Bravo reality show that followed the lives of a group of Persian-American friends in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2021.

The charges, filed July 20 in the Los Angeles County superior court, stem from his March 27 arrest.

