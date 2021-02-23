Shailene Woodley Confirms She's Engaged to ‘Incredible' Aaron Rodgers

Get ready for a big little wedding, because Shailene Woodley really is headed down the aisle.

The "Big Little Lies" actress confirmed her engagement to "wonderful" NFL star Aaron Rodgers during her new interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

In the interview, Woodley spills on her under-the-radar romance with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

As it turns out, they've been engaged "for a while now" after meeting during the pandemic.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" she told "The Tonight Show" host. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

The actress admitted she didn't picture herself marrying an athlete.

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

It sounds like her dog actually had a hand in the matchmaking process, making the athlete pup-proved.

"When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'If you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him,'" Woodley said.

The actress, 29, also confessed she's still never been to a football game in person and hadn't even watched it on TV before being with Rogers, 37.

"We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game," she said. "I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm still constantly learning."

The "Divergent" star admitted she still isn't the biggest football aficionado.

"I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand. 'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know."

Earlier this month, E! News was first to reveal that Woodley and Rogers were dating. A source said they were keeping things "private and low key" during the football season and while she was filming in Montreal.

"They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other," the insider shared at the time.

Just four days later, Rogers cued fans into to just how serious it is, when he admitted he's actually engage while accepting the 2020 Most Valuable Player award.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments... One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

He later thanked "my fiancée" during the NFL Honors event, without naming names.

Also in February, Roges spent two weeks visiting his future bride in Canada as she was shooting her new thriller film, "Misanthrope." As a source put it, "They had no problem staying in, ordering food and not going anywhere."

They even spent Valentine's Day morning together before Rogers headed back to the states.

A source close to the situation told E! News that the pair can't wait to get married and they want it to happen "soon." According to the insider, "They had a very intense connection from the beginning."

As for why it all happened so fast, the source explained, "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."

There are rumors going around that the future Mr. and Mrs. were actually introduced by Rogers' ex, race car driver Danica Patrick, after fans noticed Woodley apparently liked a bunch of her Instagram pics.

For Woodley's full interview, tune in to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

