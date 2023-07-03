Shania Twain's perfect response to an onstage fall at her Tinley Park concert proved she's "Still the One."

The singer was in the middle of a performance of her song "Don't be Stupid" when she slipped while walking across the stage.

"Don't be stupid, Chicago!" she shouted while still down on the ground.

She quickly got back up and right back into performing the song, without missing a beat.

Fans on social media praised the response.

"The #Queen recovering ever so gracefully from a spill like a Queen does!" one Twitter user wrote.

"@Shania Twain that was the best graceful slip and recover ! Smooth !!" another user commented on TikTok.

Twain herself even later tweeted an image of the moment as part of a thank you to her fans in the city.

Chicago!!



Sold out Tinley Park & haven’t done that since the Come On Over Tour in 1998! I have the best fans in the world 🥰 In fact I met a fan on stage who wore the same look I wore for the UP! Tour from Chicago 2003 too. So impressed! Felt good to be back ❤️ #QueenOfMeTour pic.twitter.com/ryCNYu3tWY — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) July 2, 2023

The renowned country-pop superstar is currently in the midst of her highly anticipated “Queen of Me” tour.

Twain noted that she sold out the Tinley Park venue, a first for her since her 1998 "Come On Over" tour.