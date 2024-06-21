Originally appeared on E! Online

Shannen Doherty is worried she won't get what she's owed.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum — who was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2020 — claims she has not been granted access to the financial records regarding her ex Kurt Iswarienko's archive of photography work, ultimately slowing down the process of her receiving spousal support, according to court documents obtained by NBC News and first reported by People.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me," Shannen alleged in the documents, "while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years."

The 53-year-old is asking for $15,434 a month from Iswarienko, 49, due to her dwindling "Charmed" residuals and losing her SAG health insurance from being unable to act amid her health struggles.

Iswarienko's lawyer denied the claim in the filing, saying he offered Doherty, who prior to her 2020 cancer diagnosis had battled breast cancer, a settlement deal in October and expressing hope to "put the case behind them and move forward."

But withholding his financial records isn't the only accusation Doherty makes in her filing. The "Charmed" actress also alleges that Iswarienko has been spending "thousands of dollars at medical spas, jewelry stores, Gucci, and on flights" while meanwhile claiming he has insufficient funds to pay her support.

E! News reached out to Iswarienko's lawyer for comment but has not heard back.

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023 after 11 years of marriage. At the time, her rep explained to E! News that the decision was born out of necessity, saying, "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

Months later, the "Let's Be Clear" podcast host — who was previously married to Ashley Hamilton during the '90s and to Rick Salomon during the early 2000s — spoke out about the breakup, accusing Iswarienko of having an affair amid her ongoing cancer battle. (Iswarienko has not publicly responded to the accusation.)

Doherty's also since gotten candid about the lesson she's learned since ending her third marriage.

"I love the idea of marriage," she told her former fiancé and longtime friend Rob Weiss during the April 15 episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast. "I believe in that, but after my last brutal marriage, what it taught me is that a piece of paper doesn't really mean anything."

She added, "It doesn't stop a person from lying."