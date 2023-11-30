Shannen Doherty shares cancer has spread to her bones

Originally appeared on E! Online

Shannen Doherty is focused on moving forward amid her heart-wrenching health battle.

More than five months after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star opened up about her cancer metastasizing to her brain, the 52-year-old is sharing another development, noting that it has since spread to her bones.

"I don't want to die," she told People in an article published Nov. 29. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not—I'm not done."

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. But in February 2020, the "Charmed" alum shared that her cancer returned the year before and was categorized as stage 4.

As Doherty explained, her diagnosis has undoubtedly had an impact on her outlook on life.

"When you ask yourself, ‘Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then ‘Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?,'" she noted, "that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life."

Earlier this year, the "Rendering" star opened up about having to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor, sharing a glimpse at her journey on social media.

"It was definitely one of the scariest things," she explained, "I've ever been through in my entire life."

That said, Doherty is consistently motivated by her drive to work again despite her battle and remains faithful, thanks to the support of loved ones.

"My greatest memory is yet to come," she added. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."

As Doherty noted, she's cherishing every moment there is.

"I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you're just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed," the Fortress actress shared of her diagnosis. "We're the people who want to work the most, because we're just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here."