Sharon Osbourne Is Leaving ‘The Talk' After Controversy Surrounding Her Behavior

After nearly 11 years as a co-host of "The Talk," Sharon Osbourne is leaving the daytime talk show.

On Friday, March 26, CBS confirmed the wife of Ozzy Osbourne is exiting the show following recent controversy.

In a statement released to E! News, the network said, "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

The statement continued, "At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

CBS said it is focused on "coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew."

"Going forward," the statement concluded, "we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."

Though the women of "The Talk" have weathered their fair share of fights over the years, tensions reached a boiling point during a heated debate about Sharon's support of Piers Morgan, who is a fierce critic of Meghan Markle, on March 10.

At the time, co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Sharon, "What would you say to people who may feel that while you're standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist? Even if you don't agree."

Though Sheryl prefaced the question with the assertion that Sharon has never been racist, the Brit said she nonetheless felt "like I'm about to be put in the electric chair."

The 68-year-old added, "How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life?"

The following Friday, Sharon released a statement, apologizing, "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry."

She added that she felt "blindsided" by the questions from her co-hosts and reacted poorly in response, but will "continue to learn, listen and do better."

Then, on Friday, March 12, CBS announced "The Talk" is the subject of an internal review. In a statement to E! News, the network said, "We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of "The Talk" are currently under internal review."

Sharon later alleged to Variety that she was set up by CBS and the show executive producers, claiming, "I'm a big girl. I'm a professional. However, CBS blindsided me. I don't know why they did it to me. The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

However, additional allegations of Sharon using derogatory and offensive language to describe former co-hosts Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert were brought forward by Leah Remini.

Following Leah's accusations, Sharon's attorney denied any wrongdoing in a statement.

"The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Howard Bragman said in a statement to E! News. "For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," the co-host predicted her departure from the show, telling Kevin Frazier, "I would love to, but I don't know whether I even want to go back... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

New episodes of "The Talk" will resume Monday, April 12.