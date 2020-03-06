Nashville

Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell to Hold Concert for Tennessee Tornado Relief

The concert is called “To Nashville, With Love"

By The Associated Press

A man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.

The concert called “ To Nashville, With Love " will be held Monday at Marathon Music Works and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.

Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.

Online: https://www.tonashvillewithlove.org/

