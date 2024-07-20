Singer Ayres Sasaki dead at 35 after being electrocuted on stage

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Brazilian music industry is in mourning.

Local singer Ayres Sasaki died July 13 after suffering a fatal electric shock during a concert in the resort city of Salinópolis in Pará, Brazil. He was 35.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to Sasaki's death, multiple local outlets reported.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to Billboard Brazil and Brazilian celebrity magazine ISTOÉ Gente, the rock musician died almost instantly after suffering an electric shock while hugging a soaking wet fan during his performance at the Solar Hotel. However, the Diário do Pará newspaper reported that Sasaki was electrocuted while playing guitar onstage.

The hotel expressed its condolences following his death and said it was working with the authorities in their investigation.

"Since yesterday, we have been entirely dedicated to providing support to his family and taking care of the necessary arrangements," the business said in a statement in Portuguese shared on social media July 14. "We are in direct contact with his family, offering all the necessary support at this difficult time."

"We reiterate our commitment to fully collaborate with the competent authorities to provide the necessary clarifications," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time."

Sasaki was laid to rest at a funeral July 15, the O Globo newspaper reported. Sasaki, who also worked as an architect and urban planner, is survived by his friends and family, including wife, Mariana Sasaki, 34. The two married in October and share a daughter, the outlet said.

"I want to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer in this very difficult time that we are going through," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to the newspaper. "I ask you to continue praying, our sustenance will come through God, prayers, friends and family."