Singer Davido's 3-Year-Old Son David Dies After Drowning in Pool

Nigerian singer Davido is mourning the loss of his son, David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

According to NBC News, the 3-year-old died in an apparent drowning at their home in Lagos, Nigeria on Oct. 31, just two weeks after celebrating his birthday.

Lagos police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed in an email that neither Davido nor the child's mother, Chioma Rowland, were present during the incident.

However, eight members of the family's staff were taken in for questioning and six have been released, he noted. The child's nanny and another unidentified person are still being questioned and, per Hundeyin's statement, the investigation remains ongoing to "ascertain if it was truly drowning or otherwise."

Though Davido — who is known for his hits "Fall" and "Blow My Mind" featuring Chris Brown — and Rowland have not publicly said anything about their son's death, they have received an outpouring of support.

"Death leaves a heartache no words can heal and today, I express my deepest condolences to David and Chioma, over the death of their son. Ifeanyi was loved and his smile made the world smile," Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted Nov. 1. "I pray that God grants you strength even as my thoughts and prayers are with you."

Meanwhile, rapper Bia wrote, "Sending my love & prayers to Davido and Chioma. God plz cover them with strength at this time."

Meek Mill added, "Prayers to davido and his family also. praying for y'all!" while Nigerian soccer star Victor Moses wrote Nov. 2, "My love, strength and prayers go out to @davido."