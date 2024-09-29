‘SNL' pokes fun at Biden dropping out for 1st time with Maya Rudolph and Dana Carvey

It's been an eventful few months in politics since "SNL" season 49 ended in May, and the show did not wait to make light of the presidential election in its season 50 premiere.

In the show's cold open, former cast member and "Bridesmaids" star Maya Rudolph made her expected return as Vice President Kamala Harris, who would soon be joined by President Joe Biden, played by fellow former "SNL" cast member Dana Carvey.

Carvey walked out as Biden with a limp, walking slowly before joining Rudolph as Harris at the campaign event microphone.

"Folks, that's right, a lot of people forget I'm president, including me," Carvey joked. "But guess what, and by the way, I think I did pretty good job."

Guess what, and by the way, Joe Biden is still president #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/QpldD6NFSS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2024

After Carvey as Biden rambled and finished a sentence with "I can't believe it's not butter!" Rudolph, as Harris, then thanked him for "putting country first and handing over the reins."

"I didn't want to!" Carvey as Biden replied. "They made me."

Other guest stars to appear in the cold open included Jim Gaffigan as Harris' running mate Gov. Tim Walz and Andy Samberg as second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"Hello, it is I, Doug Emhoff, known as the second gentlemensch," Samberg as Emhoff said.

Samberg as Emhoff later said that he can't wait to decorate the White House for Christmas, saying, "The theme will be Hanukkah."

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance were not left out of the fun either. Trump, played by returning cast member James Austin Johnson, was shown behind bullet-proof glass during the "third hour" of his rally.

Johnson as Trump was asking people not to leave when Vance, played by cast member Bowen Yang.

"How much do you love Donald Trump? You know, just this afternoon he told me, you are like a son to me because I don't like you and I'm stuck with you," Yang as Vance said.

Donald Trump and JD Vance's rally has entered it's third hour #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/ht39bvOhKP — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 29, 2024

The host for the premiere of "SNL" season 50 was "Hacks" star Jean Smart, along with musical guest Jelly Roll.