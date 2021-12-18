Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' Year-End Episode Drops Live Audience, Some Cast and Crew Due to COVID Spike

Paul Rudd is set to join the show's "Five-Timers Club" when he hosts the holiday episode

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Paul Rudd, Charli XCX Episode 1814 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Charli XCX, host Paul Rudd, and Ego Nwodim during promos in Studio 8H
This year's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" will be taped without a live audience "out of an abundance of caution."

Hours before the show was set to tape its Christmas episode with host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX, it was announced that a limited cast and crew would also be on hand.

The last-minute changes are due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases surging in New York City. The popular live sketch show films in Studio 8H at 30 Rock.

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew," the "SNL" account tweeted Saturday.

"The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol," the show's Twitter followed up.

"Saturday Night Live" airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET coast-to-coast.

