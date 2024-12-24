Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus expecting first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Snoop Dogg's family is expanding because Cori Broadus is pregnant.

The rapper's only daughter is expecting her first baby with fiancé Wayne Deuce, she exclusively confirmed to E! News. And, no, the longtime couple wasn't exactly trying to get pregnant when they found out the unexpected yet happy news.

"I found out Oct. 28," Cori told E! News. "This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed."

Cori — who has battled with lupus since she was diagnosed at age 6 — revealed she's currently four months pregnant and feeling great.

"I'm high risk pregnancy and doctors were very concerned for me and the baby," the 25-year-old noted, "but God has his hands on me, and me and the baby are doing perfectly fine. I’m having a girl."

As for Snoop and wife Shante Broadus' reaction to recently finding out their grandchild's sex?

"My mom and dad were so excited, their baby girl is having a baby," Cori gushed, adding, "My dad was hoping for a grandson, though."

And when it comes to becoming first-time parents, Cori and Wayne are more than ready for diaper duty.

PHOTOS: 2024 Celebrity Babies

"I'm just excited to love on my baby girl and make her feel like she's the prettiest in the world," she told E!. "Growing up, I wasn't the most confident and never felt like I fit in, so just to instill all the beautiful things in her head at a young age. And I’m having a mini me. Wayne said he's excited to have someone that looks like me. He knows she is going to be so beautiful and he just can't wait to build things for her and give her all the love in the world."

Cori's baby news comes on the heels of her and Wayne's three-part E! special, "Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story," which documented the longtime couple's road to the altar and ultimate decision to postpone their wedding last year.

"I'm not even gonna lie, I think wedding planning — with me being on this earth for 25 years — it was probably the most miserable time of my life," the CHOCC Factory founder told E! News earlier this month of the drama. "It's a lot that people don't talk about. We think it's just 'yes,' say 'I do.' But it's a lot of things that go on in the background."

Cori admitted she and Wayne got caught up in fighting about trivial things, from the guest list and food to what shoes the groom and his groomsmen would wear.

"I love that I'm able to be open and show the good and the bad," Cori noted. "I feel like that's what this show is about. It's not just okay that Wayne got down on one knee and we have this extravagant wedding, it's things that got in the middle of that along the way that made us postpone and say, 'Wait, hold on. Is this really what we want to do? Should we do this? Are we too young?' There's a lot that goes into that."

The decision ended up being for the best as Cori suffered a severe stroke back in January.

"You have to take care of yourself," she told E! reflecting on the health scare. "Life is so short and anything can happen. Sometimes, God sets things up to check you and to get you back where you need to be. I wouldn't say I'm glad that it happened, but I am because it helped me realize how beautiful life is — how loved I am, how strong my village is, how blessed I am."

Catch up on Snoop's Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne's Story any time online.

Snoop Dogg is grateful for the massive year he’s had and he is looking forward to a lot more ahead. The rapper and personality sat down with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover and dished on everything from being a special correspondent at the 2024 Paris Olympics to his daughter’s upcoming wedding.