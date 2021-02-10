Soccer Star Jérôme Boateng's Ex-Girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt Found Dead Days After Their Breakup

Soccer star Jérôme Boateng's model ex-girlfriend Kasia Lenhardt has passed away at the age of 25.

According to Bild, who cited the Berlin police, the former contestant of Germany's Next Top Model was found dead in a home on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

"Yesterday at around 8.30 p.m., there was a police operation in Charlottenburg on suspicion of suicide," Berlin police told the German publication. "A lifeless person was found in the home. There are no indications of third-party negligence."

Model Sara Kulka later confirmed the news of Kasia's passing with a post on Instagram.

"Rest in peace," she wrote via translation. "You wonderful person, I miss you and would have loved to say goodbye. I hope you find your peace now and I hope the truth comes out now, I know how much you wished it would. I will never forget you, I don't know anyone who could laugh like you. I send a lot of strength to the family."

At this time, Berlin police are not treating Kasia's death as suspicious.

Just days before her death, Kasia experienced a public breakup with her ex, Jérôme. In fact, the Bayern Munich defender confirmed their split in a since-deleted Instagram note on Feb. 2.

"We will go our separate ways from now on," Jérôme's post read via The Mirror. "That is regrettable, but for my family and for me it is the only right one. I had to take this step and draw a line. I apologize to everyone I've hurt especially with my ex-girlfriend Rebecca and our children. I am disappointed in myself too. A man has to take responsibility and act in the interests of his family and I'm doing it now. I wish Kasia all the best."

Jérôme has twin girls from his relationship with an ex-fiance. As for Kasia, she also was a mom to a son from a previous relationship.

As Jérôme takes a break from playing soccer at Bayern Munich's camp, many followers can't help but reflect on Kasia's recent social media activity.

In her last post on Instagram before her death, Kasia shared one final message to her followers. "Now is where you draw the line," she wrote. "Enough."