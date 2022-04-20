Sofia Richie is Engaged to Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is ready for forever and then some with Elliot Grainge.

The model is engaged to her music executive boyfriend, she revealed on Instagram April 20. "Forever isn't long enough @elliot," Richie, the 23-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, captioned her social media post along with a picture of the proposal and her stunning ring.

This relationship news comes just a few months after E! News revealed that the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship. "They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," a source exclusively told E! News in November. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."

The insider added Richie and Grainge share many passions, noting that she "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do."

This relationship is also a change of pace for Richie, who previously dated Scott Disick. "They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama," the source told E! News. "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."

Richie and Grainge, whose father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, first sparked romance rumors in April 2021 after stepping out for takeout at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Days later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.