Stallone Surprises New Jersey Students at ‘Rocky’ Statue in Philly

Some New Jersey high school students were nearly knocked out this week when they went on a field trip to Philadelphia, stopping by the "Rocky" statue -- and were surprised by the real Rocky.

Actor Sylvester Stallone was filming promotional videos Monday near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where a statue of his likeness from the iconic 1976 film is located, according to Paterson Public Schools.

The Culinary Arts, Hospitality, and Tourism School (CATHS) students from Eastside High had just finished touring the Reading Terminal Market when they went to visit the museum.

“When the students first arrived at the museum, they went to the statue and somebody said, ‘Hey, you just missed Sylvester Stallone,'" CATHS Principal Edgard Nieves said in a statement.

“Nobody believed he was there, and then two black SUVs pulled up," he continued.

Then one of the SUVs' windows rolled down and there Rocky was. Stallone asked where the kids went to school before getting out and taking photos with them.

"It's great to be home here," Stallone told the students.