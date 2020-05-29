The Dropkick Murphys have played Fenway Park before, but never like this.

With the legendary Boston Irish-punk band unable to play its regularly scheduled shows in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's holding a concert Friday night at the empty ballpark featuring a remote appearance by a special guest: Bruce Springsteen.

The concert will kick off at 6 p.m. Promoters say it's the first time a band will ever play from Fenway Park's infield and the first show to ever be livestreamed from the historic ballfield.

Fans can watch through YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts. We'll embed a livestream here as well.

For the show, Dropkick Murphys and Springsteen will team up to play one each other's songs, promoters said. The show will be raising money for a variety of charities: Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston.

The "Streaming From Fenway" show comes after the Dropkick Murphys took their annual St. Patrick's Day show online, calling it "Streaming Up From Boston." That show has been viewed millions of times.

Watch the socially distant St. Patrick's Day show here:

The coronavirus pandemic forced the band to cancel three shows at Boston's House of Blues, one at TD Garden, one at Encore Boston Harbor Casino and an acoustic set from band frontman Ken Casey as health officials encourage people to practice social distancing.